[BREAKING] Big name headed to AEW - Reports

AEW is reportedly set to witness the arrival of another big name in the near future.

After months of rumors and speculation, Japanese wrestling legend Kazuchika Okada will seemingly be signing a contract with AEW, according to a new report from Fightful Select. The NJPW star became a free agent last month, as he chose not to have his deal automatically renewed for six months.

The report added Okada agreed to sign with All Elite Wrestling in the last few weeks, but there is no confirmation if he has officially inked a deal with the promotion. The Tony Khan-led promotion's officials have been confident they'd sign Okada for quite some time.

If the report is to be believed, The Rainmaker will make his first appearance as an AEW-contracted talent soon, but there's no word yet on when. It was noted that Okada is expected to join the company after he finishes up his NJPW commitments. Meanwhile, as of January, creative ideas for the Japanese legend have seemingly been tossed around.

There has also been talk about how the first half of March would be significant for All Elite Wrestling. This could be a reference to Mercedes Moné's rumored debut on Dynamite: Big Bu$iness. The show will take place on March 13, 2024, in Boston.

Furthermore, it was noted how sources in Las Vegas seemingly confirmed that there were talks between Okada and WWE. Several talents from the global juggernaut also reportedly claimed The Rainmaker was weighing the pros and cons of heading to WWE vs. signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion.

Who should be Okada's first rival? What is your bold prediction for Okada's first year with All Elite? Sound off in the comments section below.

