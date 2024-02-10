AEW draws massive success for Big Business amid rumored debut

AEW saw quick success with a special show that was just announced this week. Big Bu$iness is already bringing big business to the company.

The Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite has been announced for Wednesday, March 13, from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. You can see the promotional material for the event below, featuring Julia Hart, Hangman Page, Toni Storm, Adam Copeland, Swerve Strickland, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe, among others.

It was noted by WrestleTix that the TD Garden was set up for 5,882 seats, and 4,546 were already distributed as of Friday night around 9:30 pm ET. That left just 1,336 available tickets to see a potential huge All Elite debut, and that was with 33 days of ticket sales left to go.

The pre-sale began on Friday at 10 am ET. The official on-sale begins on Saturday at 10 am ET, but fans were quick to grab seats on the pre-sale. The event will likely sell out.

It's believed that hometown star Mercedes Moné will make her official All Elite debut on this Big Bu$iness Dynamite. The former Sasha Banks is expected to arrive in some capacity after talks with WWE fell through.

Tony Khan is expected to load the card up for the Big Bu$iness edition of Dynamite. Top matches should be announced within the next few weeks.

The road to AEW Revolution picks up

AEW Collision will air from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada, this weekend as we get closer to Revolution.

Tony Khan took to X/Twitter and announced a new match for Collision. The show will see Toni Storm in non-title action against Queen Aminata. This is the first-ever bout between the two.

Storm's Revolution opponent will also be in action as Deonna Purrazzo goes up against Kiera Hogan.

Khan had the following to say about the show:

"This Saturday @TheDLCHenderson near Las Vegas #AEWCollision 8pm ET/7pm CT on @TNTdrama @AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm vs Queen Aminata Ahead of her #AEWRevolution title match vs #1 ranked @DeonnaPurrazzo, the champ collides vs rising star @amisylle SATURDAY!" he wrote.

The company has also announced the following for Saturday's live Collision episode:

Adam Copeland will speak from Las Vegas

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kiera Hogan

Star Jr. and Esfinge vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli

Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Queen Aminata in a non-title match

Orange Cassidy defends the International Championship against Tomohiro Ishii

It remains to be seen how things will pan out as we head to Revolution.

