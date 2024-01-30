Another massive update on Mercedes Mone aka Sasha Banks amid AEW rumors

Mercedes Mone has reportedly made a decision on her future in pro wrestling, and she is expected to make things clear shortly.

The former Sasha Banks has been on the shelf since suffering an ankle injury during her loss to Willow Nightingale to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Championship on May 21, 2023, at Resurgence. She has attended TNA and AEW events since then, amid rumors on who she will sign with to continue her career.

There were a lot of rumors and speculation on The Boss possibly returning at the WWE Royal Rumble last Saturday, but that obviously did not happen. PWInsider adds that Mone was not at the show as she spent the weekend in Boston to celebrate her 32nd birthday. It was reiterated that the former Women's Champion was never factored into Rumble creative plans.

The latest update from insiders close to Mercedes is that she will be back to work by March and "not for WWE," according to a source. For what it's worth, this came from the same source that initially confirmed Mone's NJPW debut for Wrestle Kingdom 17 in January 2023.

It was noted that the former IWGP Women's Champion is planning to visit Japan, then she is expected to make a big return in the United States. The trip to Japan was described as a "visit," so this does not necessarily mean she will be wrestling while in the country.

Sources close to the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion could not confirm whether or not this latest update means she is headed to AEW. The same source stated "no" when asked if Mone is headed to TNA, which leaves All Elite Wrestling as the only other full-time option in the United States.

Based on the latest report, it looks like Mercedes Mone has already signed or will soon sign with AEW and will likely be back in front of cameras by March, if not sooner.

What happened during WWE negotiations with Mercedes Mone during AEW talks?

Mercedes Mone, aka Sasha Banks, had recent talks with WWE, but word from within the company is that her comeback is not happening due to financial reasons.

Mone and Naomi walked out of the company in mid-May 2022 amid issues with creative and other aspects of their deals. The Glow returned at the Royal Rumble this past Saturday, which led to increased speculation on The Boss returning, but that did not happen.

A recent report from Wrestling Observer Radio's Dave Meltzer said talks between Mercedes Mone and her former employer broke down. The most significant disagreement between the two sides was money-related.

"She [Mercedes Moné] was absolutely talking with WWE. From what I was told, they were far apart on money. There was one person in WWE who said, 'until she shows up and signs a contract, just remember what happened with Punk.' I was told that this afternoon, 'just remember what happened with Punk.' I was told that by multiple people that they were far apart on money," he said.

Meltzer continued:

"The other thing with her is she has other thing with her whether it's acting or other companies she's involved in that could be an issue. With AEW I think she would have more freedom to act, although WWE would probably give you more freedom now than under Vince because he's such a controlling person."

Mercedes Mone has not wrestled for WWE since a non-televised live event on May 15, 2022. She and Naomi retained the Women's Tag Team Championship over Natalya and Shayna Baszler that night.

What is your big prediction for Mercedes Mone in AEW? Do you want her to sign with WWE, TNA, or AEW?

