"AEW keeps on winning!!!" - Fans react to the possibility of Tony Khan bringing in another former WWE star along with Mercedes Mone

A former WWE and TNA star could be heading to AEW after reports of Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) potentially signing with the Tony Khan-led promotion. Fans have now reacted to the possibility of Deonna Purrazzo joining All Elite Wrestling soon.

The former WWE star has been in the pro wrestling business for over a decade. She has performed in major promotions such as TNA (IMPACT Wrestling) and Ring of Honor. Purrazzo was signed to the Stamford-based company for two years before being released in April 2020.

She was active in TNA until the end of 2023, before her contract reportedly expired. In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer mentioned that Purrazzo might sign with AEW alongside Mercedes Mone.

Mone was previously expected to make her WWE return, but the two parties reportedly couldn't agree on a deal. Since then, the former women's champion has been rumored to sign with the Tony Khan-led company instead. Mone previously attended AEW's All In pay-per-view last year in London, England.

Fans on Twitter/X seem pumped to see Mercedes Mone and Deonna Purrazzo possibly join AEW. Here is how viewers reacted to Meltzer's speculation:

Fans are excited to see both Mercedes Mone and Deonna Purrazzo in AEW

Reactions to Mercedes and Deonna potentially joining AEW

The former WWE Women's Champion acknowledged AEW

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) recently acknowledged the Tony Khan-led promotion as a credible platform for pro wrestlers to showcase their skills. In a chat with Keven Undergaro, The Boss said:

"There's only so many opportunities in wrestling. It's more like three companies in this world of wrestling, and how many can fill a stadium? There's two, I'm so excited. It's great for all of wrestling, every single talent, independent scene, WWE, and AEW. It's great for everybody because it gives everybody a dream to chase."

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if and how Mercedes Mone will make her much-anticipated AEW debut.

A former WWE star was upset about his release. He shoots from the hip here.