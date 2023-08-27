Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) acknowledges AEW during surprise interview in London ahead of All In 2023

Former WWE star Mercedes Mone is currently in London ahead of All In 2023. AEW's high-profile pay-per-view is set to emanate from Wembley Stadium in England later tonight, and Mone acknowledged the Tony Khan-led company in her latest interview.

Mercedes Mone is a top star in professional wrestling as she made waves in WWE under the Sasha Banks moniker before signing with NJPW. She won 10 titles during her stint with the Stamford-based promotion. The CEO currently performs for New Japan-Pro Wrestling's sister promotion, World Wonder Ring Stardom.

In an interview with Keven Undergaro shared on her Instagram Story, Mone talked about the biggest promotions in professional wrestling today, name-dropping WWE and AEW. She also addressed the record-setting ticket sales for tonight's All In event.

"There's only so many opportunities in wrestling. It's more like three companies in this world of wrestling, and how many can fill a stadium? There's two, I'm so excited. It's great for all of wrestling, every single talent, independent scene, WWE, and AEW. It's great for everybody because it gives everybody a dream to chase."

Update on Mercedes Mone's injury status and return plans

After her unfortunate injury in May 2023, the plans for Mercedes Mone's potential return are reportedly already in place.

The former Sasha Bank suffered an injury during the main event of NJPW Resurgence 2023 after seemingly falling from the top of the turnbuckles and hurting her foot. It was later revealed that she suffered a broken ankle.

At the event, Mone was supposed to win the Strong Women's Championship by defeating Willow Nightingale. However, the match's outcome was seemingly changed as the former WWE star sustained an injury.

Expand Tweet

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer commented on Mone's recovery status and was uncertain when the latter would return to action. However, according to his report, the plans are already in place for her next storyline after she makes her return. She will be facing Giulia for the Strong Women's Championship.

"Even people who you would think need to know don’t know the exact timeline for a Mercedes Mone return. The plan right now is that when she returns, that she will face Giulia for the New Japan Strong title," said Dave Meltzer.

It will be interesting to see if The CEO will make a surprise appearance at tonight's All In event to set up a future feud.