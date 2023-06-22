Mercedes Moné sends a message to Dana Brooke after she calls out WWE fans on Twitter

Mercedes Moné took to Twitter to send a message to Dana Brooke after she called out WWE fans and put them on notice.

In recent weeks, Brooke has been criticized online by a portion of WWE fans. During her latest match on NXT TV against Cora Jade, even fans in the arena refused to show sympathy to the 34-year-old after she lost via referee stoppage.

Taking to Twitter, Brooke sent out a message addressing the criticism. In response, Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks in WWE, sent a heartfelt message to her former colleague.

"You’re such a hidden gem Dana!" wrote Moné.

Dana Brooke is open to competing outside of WWE

Dana Brooke's recent run on the main roster didn't bring her much success. Hence, she decided to return to NXT alongside other main roster stars, including Baron Corbin and Mustafa Ali.

The former 24/7 Champion spoke quite highly of WWE but is also open to competing outside of the company. Speaking in a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, she said:

"Yeah! It’s amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits. They elevate me. They bring out what’s best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it’s always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there." (H/T EWrestling News)

Brooke was previously involved in the 24/7 Championship picture and was regarded as one of the hardest-working superstars on the main roster. She went on to win the now-defunct title on 15 separate occasions.

