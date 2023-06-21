Wrestling for WWE can no doubt lead to certain portions of the fanbase critiquing various performers skills in the ring. One star whose recent performance was recieved negatively is Dana Brooke.

Last night on NXT, the 34-year-old went one-on-one with the upstart superstar Cora Jade. The match ended in a referee stoppage after Brooke seemed unable to break out of Jade's submission.

Following their match, Brooke was victim to plenty of online criticism, leading the former 24/7 champion to respond on social media.

"Alright I get it, y’all think I suck….Got it, NOTED, Awesome…..," tweeted a frustrated Brooke.

Last night was Dana Brooke's second one-on-one match to feature on either RAW, SmackDown, or NXT in 2023, with her losing to the current Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley in the other contest.

Dana Brooke is open to opportunities outside WWE

In recent years, many top superstars have left the company and have gone on to wrestle matches for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During a recent interview with Wrestling Inc, Dana was asked if she would be interested in one day wrestling for the Japanese promotion.

"Yeah! It’s amazing because I do work with quite a few girls that have that experience as well, too, in the WWE ring. And it always feels like they push me to my limits. They elevate me. They bring out what’s best in me. But WWE is always home. It feels like it’s always home. So, given that opportunity, I would have to talk it over, and we would go from there." (H/T EWrestling News)

World Wrestling Entertainment have brought in many top names from NJPW in the past, such as AJ Styles, Finn Balor, and Shinsuke Nakamura.

