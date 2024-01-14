4 current and former WWE Superstars who showed up at TNA Wrestling: Hard to Kill

TNA Hard to Kill 2024 Pay-Per-View saw many surprising twists and turns, including the arrival of Nic Nemeth (Dolph Ziggler). However, not only Nic but some other current and former WWE stars were also present on the show. Some of them appeared on television, but some of them were spotted by eagle-eyed fans during the event.

With that said, let's discuss four current and former WWE Superstars who showed up at this year's TNA Hard to Kill PPV.

#3. Mercedes Mone and WWE Superstar Bayley were spotted at the event

Two major stars who were spotted during TNA Hard to Kill are Bayley and Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks. Fans caught both the stars watching their friend Trinity Fatu's match during the show. However, this is not the first time Bayley and Banks were spotted by fans during a non-WWE event, as they have been seen together on multiple occasions in the past.

Besides this, many believed that the TNA Knockouts Title match at Hard to Kill was Trinity Fatu's farewell bout in the promotion. There are rumors flying around that Naomi might be returning to WWE during the 2024 Royal Rumble.

#2. Dana Brooke debuted on the show with a new name

Ash by Elegance, formerly known as Dana Brooke, also made her debut during this event. The former WWE star made her grand arrival on the show after stepping outside of an automobile in a mysterious way.

Soon after this, Ash made her television appearance by emerging at the ringside during the Knockouts World Championship match between Jordynne Grace and Trinity Fatu.

For those unaware, Dana Brooke was released by the Stamford-based Promotion back on September 21, 2023.

#1. Dolph Ziggler debuts in the most impactful way

Nic Nemeth FKA Dolph Ziggler also made his debut at TNA Hard to Kill 2024. This debut came as a surprise to many fans, resulting in nothing but a significant buzz all over the place. For those unaware, Ziggler was released from the Stamford-based Promotion back on September 21, 2023.

Upon his arrival, the crowd exploded with crazy chants when The Most Wanted Man in Professional Wrestling targeted the new TNA World Champion Moose and leveled him with a Superkick and his finishing maneuver. After this, Nemeth celebrated with the crowd during the closing moments of the event.

Additionally, TNA has also announced Nic Nemeth will face Zachary Wentz in his debut match tomorrow night.

