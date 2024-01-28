Naomi sends tearful message after blockbuster WWE return at the Royal Rumble

WWE Superstar Naomi sent a tearful message after making her blockbuster return to the company at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

The 36-year-old joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2009 and started performing for the company's then developmental territory, Florida Championship Wrestling. She debuted on the main roster in 2012 and went on to become one of the best female wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion by winning several titles.

However, during the May 16, 2022, episode of Monday Night RAW, Naomi walked out of the company alongside Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, over some reported creative dispute.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion then joined Total Nonstop Action/IMPACT Wrestling in 2023, where she became the Knockouts World Champion.

Naomi made her much-awaited return to WWE during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The 36-year-old took to Twitter after the show to send an emotional message. She said that she was feeling overwhelmed and thanked the fans for the warm welcome.

"I don’t think I have any tears left lol. Thank you all for the warm embrace. It feels really good! #RoyalRumble," Naomi tweeted.

Naomi said she was scared before making her return to WWE

During a digital exclusive interview, Naomi talked about her return to WWE. The former SmackDown Women's Champion said that she was scared as she did not know what kind of reaction she was going to get from the crowd and was happy to see the fans so excited to see her.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man," she said.

Some fans want Naomi to join forces with her real-life husband, Jimmy Uso, and become a part of The Bloodline. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the star's future.

