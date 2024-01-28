"I'm so grateful to be back" - Naomi shares heartfelt message following return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024

Naomi returned to WWE tonight as the number two entrant in the women's Royal Rumble match. She put forth a great effort in the match but ultimately came up short.

Sasha Banks and Naomi left WWE in 2022 while they were the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions. Naomi performed as Trinity in TNA Wrestling following her departure and captured the Knockouts Championship. She dropped the title to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill earlier this month before returning at Royal Rumble 2024.

Current Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace also made a surprise appearance during the women's Royal Rumble match. However, in the end, Damage CTRL's Bayley stood tall and punched her ticket to WrestleMania 40.

In an interview with Kayla Braxton following Royal Rumble 2024, Naomi delivered a heartfelt message to fans. Braxton asked if she heard how loud the WWE Universe was for her return, and the 36-year-old admitted that it was difficult to hold back her emotions.

"I did. It was hard to hold back all of the emotions. It felt really good, after this little journey I've been on, to finally be back, and that is the scary part: you never know what that reaction or response is. So, to feel that, man," she said. [00:12 - 00:36]

The former champion added that getting a warm response from the WWE Universe tonight was very rewarding, and she was grateful to be back in the company.

"It is so much more rewarding. I feel, man, I'm so grateful to be back," she added [00:39 - 00:45]

WWE star Naomi reacts to being eliminated by Jade Cargill

Naomi feels like she is unbreakable now that she has returned to WWE, but she also noted that Jade Cargill will be a problem on the main roster.

During her interview with Kayla Braxton after the premium live event, the veteran claimed that nothing could break her after the journey she has been on to return to the company. Jade Cargill eliminated her in the women's Royal Rumble match seemingly, and the former hinted that their rivalry was just getting started:

"After this ride, I've been on, I feel like nothing can break me. I didn't win, but I hung in there. That Jade [Cargill] is something else, though. I wonder what we are going to do about her," said Naomi. [01:03 - 01:16]

Many fans hoped to see Sasha Banks return to the company during the women's Royal Rumble match, but that was not the case. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Banks in the world of professional wrestling.

