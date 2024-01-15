Jordynne Grace shares emotional message after defeating former WWE star in high stakes title match

TNA Wrestling star Jordynne Grace defeated former WWE star Trinity (fka Naomi) for the TNA Knockouts Championship this Saturday at Hard to Kill.

Hard to Kill emanated from the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas and was the company's first pay-per-view after rebranding from IMPACT. The event featured top stars of the promotion, including Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Brain Myers, Xia Brookside, Tommy Dreamer, and many more. There were a few WWE stars who also showed up to the event.

After the match, Grace shared her thoughts during an exclusive interview. She spoke highly of her opponent and claimed that she needed the win.

"There's nothing that I can say about Trinity that hasn't been said a million times over. She came here, reinvented herself and she was everything a champion should be. I don't think anybody ever doubted that. But the reason that I needed to win this tonight is because people come here all the time and reinvent themselves."

The 27-year-old star mentioned that she would try to create her legacy with the title so that fans place her in the same league as greats like Gail Kim, ODB, and Mickie James.

"This company reinvented me. When you think of TNA, you think of Gail Kim, ODB, Mickie James. I'm going to make sure when I'm done here, my legacy is carved deep enough that you never forget the name, Jordynne Grace." [From 0:01 - 0:48]

Expand Tweet

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth also showed up at Hard to Kill

The main event of the pay-per-view featured Moose defeating Alex Shelley for the TNA World Championship. Soon after, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) appeared and came face-to-face with the new champ.

He hit a superkick and the Zig Zag before running into the stands before Moose's new faction, The System, could come after him.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how the former WWE star's career pans out in this new setting.

Did you catch TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit TNA Wrestling and add an H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcript.