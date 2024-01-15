Nic Nemeth, Ash by Elegance and more debut at TNA Hard to Kill; Moose is the new World Champion!

Several current and former WWE stars were spotted this weekend at TNA's Hard to Kill Pay-Per-View. The event emanated from the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas.

Hard to Kill was the first pay-per-view for the company after the rebranding from IMPACT to TNA. The show featured major stars such as Moose, Rhino, Chris Sabin, Kushida, Brian Myers, Trinity (fka Naomi), and many more.

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) showed up after the main event, where Moose defeated Alex Shelley for the TNA World Championship. Nemeth confronted the champ before hitting a superkick and a Zig Zag. He then proceeded to celebrate with the crowd.

Another former WWE star, Dana Brooke, also made an appearance during the Knockouts match between Trinity and Jordynne Grace. TNA introduced her as Ash by Elegance. Mercedes Mone and WWE's Damage CTRL member Bayley were also spotted watching the action from the stands.

It was an exhilarating show, with TNA starting the year strong. There were three matches in the pre-show.

Steve Maclin defeated Rich Swann

Crazzy Steve defeated Tommy Dreamer to become the NEW TNA Digital Media Champion

Eddie Edwards and Brian Myers (The System) defeated Frankie Kazarian and Eric Young.

The main show featured nine matches. Several titles, such as the Knockouts Championship and the World Championship, were on the line.

Gisele Shaw defeated Xia Brookside, Tasha Steelz, Alisha, Jody Threat, and Dani Luna in the Knockouts Ultimate X Match and became the new number-one contender

Dirty Dango vs PCO ended via disqualification, with the win going to PCO. This led to a six-man match

PCO, Rhino, and Jake Something defeated Alpha Bravo, Dango, and Oleg Prudius

Havok and Rosemary (The Decay) defeated Masha Slamovich and Killer Kelly (MK Ultra) to become the new TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions

Chris Sabin retained the TNA X-Division Championship against Kushida and El Hijo del Vikingo

Josh Alexander defeated Alex Hammerstone in singles competition

Ace Austin & Chris Bey (ABC) took down Trey Miguel & Zachery Wentz (The Rascalz), Mike Bailey and Laredo Kid, and The Grizzled Young Vets to continue their reign with the TNA Tag Team Title

Jordynne Grace became the new TNA Knockouts Champion after defeating Trinity

Moose defeated Alex Shelley to become the new TNA World Champion

