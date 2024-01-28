Mercedes Mone fka Sasha Banks drops another major WWE return tease minutes before the Royal Rumble

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) just potentially teased another WWE return minutes before the Royal Rumble kickoff show gets started.

It's been over a year since Sasha Banks walked out of WWE. When she left the company, she was the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion along with Naomi (aka Trinity in TNA).

After her WWE departure, she remained out of the public eye until she made an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone and challenged Kairi Sane. She would go on to win the IWGP Women's Championship. However, a serious injury sustained in a match against AEW's Willow Nightingale derailed her run.

Now, Mercedes is reportedly doing better and was rumored to be a free agent. There were also rumors that she was headed back to WWE and could be a part of the Royal Rumble match. With the Royal Rumble a few minutes away from opening, Mercedes took to social media to post a photo of herself.

The stylized photo shows the former WWE Superstar in her ring gear with flames erupting from her hands as she walks through a burning city.

It remains to be seen if Mercedes will finally make her WWE return during tonight's Royal Rumble match.

