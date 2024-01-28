"She should be scared of me" - WWE star sounds off a warning to Jade Cargill after Royal Rumble debut

Jade Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut at Royal Rumble this week and caught the eye of many fans and stars.

Cargill entered the women's Royal Rumble match at number 28. She then put the entire roster on notice as she quickly eliminated Nia Jax. The former TBS Champion then went on to eliminate Becky Lynch and Naomi. Cargill even had a massive confrontation with Bianca Belair, getting the fans excited about a possible future matchup between the two.

During the Royal Rumble press conference, the 2024 women's Royal Rumble winner, Bayley, mentioned that she was impressed by Jade Cargill. She said the debutant showed her mettle by having some big moments during the match. The Role Model ultimately warned the star, asking the latter to be careful of her.

"Having Jade finally come out just seems like there is so much potential there, and everyone is really excited to see what she did. She proved her presence with so many different moments she had there. I was close to eliminating her, though. So she should be scared of me," said Bayley.

You can watch the full presser here:

It will be interesting to see if Cargill shows up on Monday Night RAW this week after a stellar debut during the Rumble match.

