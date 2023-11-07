Triple H to sign back Sasha Banks, according to WWE fans? they have pointed out a major reason

WWE's Chief Content Officer Triple H may be luring Sasha Banks back to WWE, according to fans, who are finding hints about what has been going on recently. They took to Twitter to voice their theories after reports broke about one of the biggest potential WWE signings recently. After news broke out that Triple H was reportedly signing Giulia, fans were sure Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, would be back.

Before leaving, two of the major matches that fans wanted from here were against Guilia and Jade Cargill. Now, both stars are going to be in WWE. According to a report, Giulia is going to be in WWE, and she is expected to appear at the Performance Center at some point in November.

While fans wait for this to happen, they will also be waiting for a big return. Fans believe that Sasha Banks would want to come back to the company if Triple H signed her back after having signed Cargill and Giulia.

They let their reactions be known in the tweets, taking over the internet soon after the news broke that this was going on.

Fans know exactly what they want The Game to do next.

Fans will have to wait to see if Sasha Banks ends up returning, and if they do, how long she will take before she finally wrestles in WWE again with The Game in control.

Do you think Sasha Banks will make her return to WWE in the near future? Sound off in the comments section below!

