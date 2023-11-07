AEW possibly lost out on 29-year-old star rumored to join WWE; the promotion was interested in using her - Reports

NJPW star Giulia seems to be the latest name on WWE's radar, with recent rumors revealing she could be on her way to join the promotion. Another report has now suggested that, at some point this year, even AEW was interested in using her.

The 29-year-old performer has been a mainstay performing for Stardom over the last four years and has also competed in New Japan Pro Wrestling. While her rumored WWE signing could bring her mainstream attention, Giulia has already made a name for herself as one of the most promising female talents.

A recent report by Fightful Select shed light on how the former Strong Women's Champion almost made an appearance for AEW earlier this year. It was noted that Stardom and All Elite Wrestling were planning crossovers, as part of which the latter company has expressed their interest in bringing in Giulia.

However, it was also pointed out that there's no clarity if Tony Khan's promotion had chalked out any creative plans for her. It's safe to say if Giulia had shown up in AEW for a few dates, she could have put up some memorable matches for fans.

Former WWE star Toni Storm didn't hold back while talking about Giulia earlier this year

In January, when she was the AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm was asked about a possible dream clash with Giulia. In her typically brash style, Storm turned down the prospect, saying she wasn't going to "mark out" for the 29-year-old.

"The reason why I wore that gear – it just happened to arrive in time for the show. And Giulia? Yeah? You want to see me slap the t**s off her too? Yeah! Come on, bring Giulia, yeah. ‘It’d be such a huge honor,’ is that what you want me to say? You want me to mark out for Giulia? Oh, I’m not going to, I don’t care. What do I look like, a f**king mark, to these people, Tony?" said Storm.

Considering just how talented she is, Giulia is sure to carve a unique place for herself if she were to officially strike a deal with WWE.

