AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm says she will 'slap the t*ts off' major star if they face off

AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm recently enjoyed a massive victory during this year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view, but many already want to know who she'll face next. When presented with a clash against STARDOM's Giulia, Storm scoffed at the hypothetical match.

Toni Storm's heel turn has been met with a mixed reception online, especially her segments with fellow Outcast member Saraya. Regardless of this, neither woman seems to care.

During her segment on the recent Forbidden Door Post-Show Media Scrum, Toni Storm brushed off speculation that she wore her STARDOM gear to tease a clash with Giulia.

"The reason why I wore that gear – it just happened to arrive in time for the show. And Giulia? Yeah? You want to see me slap the t**s off her too? Yeah! Come on, bring Giulia, yeah. ‘It’d be such a huge honor,’ is that what you want me to say? You want me to mark out for Giulia? Oh, I’m not going to, I don’t care. What do I look like, a f**king mark, to these people, Tony?" [21.35 onward]

Despite having her nose injured during her match against Willow Nightingale last night, the AEW Women's Champion seems to be back at 100 percent. Some fans believe that her comments during the media scrum could actually be hinting at an upcoming match against Giulia, but only time will tell.

Toni Storm was not happy about being crowned the Interim AEW Women's Champion

Despite being a two-time AEW Women's Champion, Toni Storm's first reign was originally classified as an Interim run due to Thunder Rosa's injury at the time. Many fans were upset with this move, and the star seemed to agree with them.

During the Double or Nothing Media Scrum, Storm expressed how much better her last victory to capture the belt was compared to when she was simply Interim Champion.

"It felt extra special this time. I’m sure we can all agree that the interim thing was bullsh*t. Right, Tony? Crazy. That was a tough, terrible time. It feels great because this is what it should have been the whole time," Storm said. (H/T Fightful)

It remains to be seen what Toni Storm will still achieve as the AEW Women's Champion. Notably, both of her partners in The Outcasts, Saraya and Ruby Soho, have aspirations to hold the belt, so she might just face opposition from within.

