Top female AEW star's nose busted open during Forbidden Door II

During the highly anticipated Forbidden Door II event, AEW star Toni Storm, unfortunately, suffered an injury.

Storm was defending her AEW Women's World Championship against Willow Nightingale in a captivating match that had the audience on the edge of their seats.

During the intense encounter, Storm endured a distressing moment as her nose was busted open, resulting in a significant amount of blood. The seriousness of the injury is currently unknown, and fans around the world await updates on her condition.

Despite the potential injury, Toni Storm demonstrated remarkable resilience and determination to finish the match. Taking advantage of a distracted referee, she resorted to extreme measures attacking Nightingale's eyes before delivering her devastating signature move, the Storm Zero, to retain her Women's World Championship.

The incident added a layer of unpredictability to an already thrilling showdown between the two stars. We hope that Toni Storm's injury is not serious and that she will make a swift recovery.

Stay tuned for further updates on this developing story as AEW fans await news on Storm's condition and the impact it may have on her future in the ring.

What are your thoughts on Toni Storm's performance at Forbidden Door II? Sound off in the comments section below.

