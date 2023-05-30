"That was a tough, terrible time" - Toni Storm reflects on Tony Khan's "bullsh*t" decision in AEW

AEW star Toni Storm recently criticized one creative decision during her initial run as the women's champion.

Thunder Rosa won the AEW Women's World Title on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Dynamite last year. However, she got injured before All Out 2022, and a four-way match was held to crown an interim champion at the event.

Storm defeated Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Jamie Hayter in the bout and went on to have a 76-day reign with the gold. She dropped the interim women's championship against Hayter at the Full Gear pay-per-view in 2022.

On the following edition of Dynamite, it was announced that Rosa had forfeited the AEW Women's World Title, and Toni Storm's 76-day reign was retroactively recognized as an official one.

The Outcasts member's AEW Women's World Championship win at Double or Nothing 2023 marks her second time at the summit of the division. While speaking on the post-event media scrum, she recalled the interim title reign and said it was "bullsh*t."

"It felt extra special this time. I’m sure we can all agree that the interim thing was bullsh*t. Right, Tony? Crazy. That was a tough, terrible time. It feels great because this is what it should have been the whole time," Storm said. [H/T Fightful]

AEW star Toni Storm sent a warning to Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks)

While speaking during the Double or Nothing media scrum, Storm was asked about potentially working with former WWE Superstar Mercedes Moné.

Toni Storm said that The CEO is not "Outcast material" and threatened to break her other foot if they face each other.

"Either, I mean I don't know about the group, I don't know if she's Outcast material. But I mean I'll whoop her @$$ as well, break her other foot, it'll be good," Storm said. [1:11:30 onwards]

It will be interesting to see if the two stars clash against each other in All Elite Wrestling somewhere down the line.

