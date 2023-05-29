AEW Double or Nothing Results: Former WWE star is pregnant; 5th member of Blackpool Combat Club revealed; multiple title changes (May 28, 2023)

Welcome to AEW Double or Nothing results. The show featured eleven matches, including eight title bouts. The pre-show saw The Hardys and Hook defeat Ethan Page and The Gunns via submission. Page's contract now belongs to Matt Hardy.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Blackjack Battle Royal for the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing 2023

Chaos ensued in the initial stages of the match. Kip Sabian looked to eliminate Orange Cassidy but failed to do so. Komander hit a top rope move on Big Bill and Lee Moriarty. Bandido held Tony Nese to a vertical suplex as other stars battled all around.

Josh Woods and Nese were eliminated. Rey Fenix hit a kick to eliminate Ari Daivari. Brian Cage entered the match and took down Komander. Bandido lifted Cage briefly, but the latter hit a money flip on him. The Lucha Bros. double-teamed Brian Cage.

Komander was eliminated by Jay White. Ricky Starks hung onto the ropes and barely survived in the match. Kip Sabian was eliminated. Big Bill threw out Chuck Taylor. The Blade was eliminated by Keith Lee. Swerve Strickland still hadn't entered the match.

He fought with The Limitless One in the middle of the ring. Bandido was eliminated by Lee Moriarty. However, he was thrown out shortly after. Trent Beretta sacrificed himself for Orange Cassidy. Keith Lee looked to eliminate Strickland. However, Brian Cage knocked him over the ropes.

Penta El Zero M took out Rey Fenix after some confusion. Penta and White battled in the middle of the ring. Ricky Starks hit a spear on White and eliminated him. Bullet Club Gold attacked The Absolute. Starks fought with Big Bill, but the latter eliminated the former FTW Champion.

Dustin Rhodes took out Brian Cage, but Swerve Strickland eliminated him. Strickland, Big Bill, Penta, and OC were the final four competitors. Penta hit a slingblade on Swerve and followed it up with a backstabber on Cassidy. Big Bill hit a big boot and eliminated Penta.

Big Bill looked to eliminate Orange Cassidy, but Swerve Strickland eliminated him. Towards the end of the match, Cassidy hit a Stundog Millionaire, but Swerve retaliated with a kick. A distraction from Prince Nana gave Strickland the chance to hit the Swerve Stomp.

Cassidy responded with a series of DDTs and followed it up with the Orange Punch. He went for another, but Swerve held the champion on the apron. Both stars batted on the apron. Orange Cassidy kicked Swerve Strickland's hand to eliminate him and retain the title.

Result: Orange Cassidy retained at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: A

Chris Jericho vs. Adam Cole at AEW Double or Nothing - Unsanctioned Match

A brawl ensued to start things off. Jericho Appreciation Society had the number advantage. Chris Jericho and Sabu had chairs in their hands, and they exchanged multiple strikes. The ECW veteran took out Matt Menard with a dive through a table.

Adam Cole and Chris Jericho fought in the ring before Cole threw his opponent to the outside. He targeted Jericho's knee and slammed it on the turnbuckle. The Ocho caught Cole and hit a suplex on the concrete at the ringside area. He then dropped Cole face-first on the apron.

Jericho unloaded chops on The Panama City Playboy. Adam Cole looked to make a comeback, but Jericho hit a lariat to take him down. A chair was placed between the ropes, but Jericho himself crashed onto the weapon. Cole hit a punt kick, but Chris Jericho stopped his momentum.

Jericho applied the Liontamer, but Adam Cole use the fire extinguisher to get out of the submission hold. He then slammed the extinguisher on Jericho's face and got a two-count. Chris Jericho looked to hit some chops but fell down on the mat. However, he got a two-count shortly after and used the fire extinguisher on Cole.

The Ocho brought out a Kendo stick. Britt Baker ran down the ring with another Kendo stick in hand, and she unloaded on Chris Jericho. Saraya came out but got attacked by the Kendo stick as well. Chris Jericho slammed Adam Cole's head on the apron and brought out a steel chain.

Cole retaliated with a DDT on the chain and got a two-count. He trapped Jericho with the handcuff and hit a superkick. Adam Cole then hit the Panama Sunrise for another two-count. He went for the Boom, but Jericho rolled him up for a two-count. The Ocho choked Adam Cole with the steel chain.

The Panama City Playboy retaliated with a superkick and followed it up with the Boom. He wrapped the chain around his knee and hit another Boom kick. Cole unloaded with right-hand strikes as Jericho was busted open. Aubrey Edwards stopped the match as Chris Jericho was unable to defend himself.

Adam Cole was declared the winner of the vicious Unsanctioned match at AEW Double or Nothing.

Result: Adam Cole def. Chris Jericho at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: B

FTR (c) vs. Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal at Double or Nothing - AEW World Tag Team Championship Match

Dax Harwood and Jay Lethal started the match. Both stars squared in the middle of the ring before Lethal took Harwood down with a shoulder tackle. The two men exchanged vicious-looking chops, and Lethal took his opponent down with a shoulder strike.

All four men brawled in the middle of the ring, and FTR got the upper hand in that exchange. Mark Briscoe looked to stop Jeff Jarrett but took him down instead. FTR hit a double team back body drop on Jay Lethal and followed by battling the challengers at the ringside area.

Jarrett looked to use a steel chair. However, Briscoe caught him. Jay Lethal looked to hit a high-flying move, but Dax Harwood stopped and hit the superplex. Jeff Jarrett looked to hit Harwood with the guitar but hit Mark Briscoe instead. FTR hit the Shatter Machine. However, there was no referee.

Aubrey Edwards ran down the ring, but she got stopped by Sonjay Dutt. Karen Jarrett then hit Edwards with a guitar to take her out. Jay Lethal then hit the Lethal Injection, and after some underhanded means, Jarrett hit the Stroke for a two-count.

He then slapped Mark Briscoe, but the latter retaliated with a strike, and it led to FTR hitting the Shatter Machine and retaining the title at Double or Nothing.

Result: FTR retained at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: B

Wardlow (c) vs. Christian Cage at AEW Double or Nothing - TNT Championship Match

Christian Cage hit a kick early on, but Wardlow used his power to overwhelm Captain Charisma. The two stars battled at the ringside area, and Mr. Mayhem looked to bring a ladder inside the ring. However, Cage hit a baseball slide and stopped him.

Wardlow then set up a couple of tables at the ringside area. He slammed Cage's face on the steel steps and laid him on the table. The TNT Champion looked to hit a splash on the table, but Cage moved out of the way. He used a ladder to make his comeback in the match.

A ladder was set up like a bridge, and Christian Cage dropped Wardlow on the weapon. Cage stomped on the champion, but Wardlow responded by slamming him onto the ladder. Captain Charisma hit a catapult on the ladder to get the upper hand in the contest. He climbed up the ladder to retrieve the title, but Wardlow stopped him.

After a back-and-forth, Mr. Mayhem hit a powerslam on Cage and spun him around before dropping on top of a ladder. Wardlow climbed up the ladder, but Luchasuarus ran down the ring. Christian Cage dropped Wardlow from the ladder.

However, Wardlow slammed Cage on the ladder and looked to hit a Swanton in the middle of the ring. But Christian Cage moved out of the way. Cage took advantage and tried to retrieve the title, but Wardlow climbed on the ladder, and it broke. Luchasaurus entered the ring and hit a couple of chokeslams.

Arn Anderson confronted him and bit Luchasaurus' thumb. Wardlow hit a few chair shots on Luchasaurus and placed him on the tables at ringside. Mr. Mayhem got up on the tallest ladder and hit a Swanton on Luchasaurus.

Cage sneakily set up a ladder and looked to retrieve the title, but Anderson dropped the ladder, and Wardlow powerbombed Christian. The champion then climbed up the ladder to finally unhook the title and win at AEW Double or Nothing.

Result: Wardlow retained at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: B

Jamie Hayter (c) vs. Toni Storm at Double or Nothing - AEW Women's World Championship Match

Saraya and Ruby Soho attacked Jamie Hayter on the entrance ramp. The Outcasts then assaulted Hayter at the ringside area. The match finally started.

Storm hit the kick early on to get a two-count. After a back-and-forth, Saraya looked to remove the padding in the turnbuckle, but Britt Baker ran down to the ring and fought her. Ruby Soho removed the padding and then sprayed green mist shortly after on Hayter.

Toni Storm took advantage with a hip attack for a two-count. Hikaru Shida attacked Soho with a kendo stick and took her out. Jamie Hayter shoved Storm on the exposed turnbuckle and hit the Hayterade but failed to get the three count.

She went for another Hayterade, but Toni Storm pushed her to the turnbuckle and quickly hit the Storm Zero to win the AEW Women's World Championship.

Result: Toni Storm def. Jamie Hayter for the AEW Women's World Championship

Grade: C

House of Black (c) vs. The Acclaimed at Double or Nothing - AEW World Trios Championship Match

Anthony Bowens and Malakai Black started the match. After a back-and-forth, Black hit a kick on Bowens and tagged in Buddy Matthews. The Acclaimed member made his comeback with an elbow to Matthews' face and followed it up with a lariat.

Max Caster was tagged in, but he got double-teamed by Malakai Black and Brody King. Anthony Bowens was tagged in, and The Acclaimed looked to hit the Scissor Me Timbers on Black. However, House of Black stopped the attempt.

The champions were in complete control during this phase of the match, as Bowens failed to make the tag. Towards the end of the match, all men battled, and Anthony Bowens finally made the tag to Billy Gunn.

The WWE veteran unloaded with a flurry of offense and hit a Tilt-a-whirl on Buddy Matthews before taking out Malakai Black. He then hit a Famouser on Brody King. Matthews hit an enziguiri on Gunn, but he responded with another Famouser. Malakai Black took advantage and hit The End to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: House of Black retained on AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: B

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie at AEW Double or Nothing - TBS Championship Match

Both stars exchanged strikes in the early stages and looked to hit respective finishers. Taya Valkyrie hit a sliding lariat as Jade Cargill retreated to the outside. Valkyrie hit a dive on Mark Sterling, but Cargill took her down.

Valkyrie hung the champion on the middle rope and dragged her down on the mat. Jade Cargill recovered and hit a suplex on the floor. She then hit a spinebuster for a two-count. The two stars fought at ringside, and Cargill dropped Valkyrie on the barricade.

The champion continued her momentum and applied submission moves in the middle of the ring. Taya Valkyrie responded with a lariat and got a two-count. Jade Cargill stopped her and took her down with consecutive strikes. She then applied a sleeper hold, but Valkyrie responded with a sit-down Blue Thunder Bomb.

Cargill went for a springboard, but Valkyrie got her knees up on time. La Wera Loca applied a submission move before hitting a curb stomp for a two-count. A distraction from Leila Grey allowed Jade Cargill to get a two-count. After some back-and-forth action, Taya Valkyrie hit the Road to Valhalla but only got a two-count.

Shortly after, Jade Cargill recovered and hit the Jaded to retain her title at AEW Double or Nothing.

Result: Jade Cargill retained at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: B

Post-match, Mark Sterling hyped up Jade Cargill's streak and said that she is ready to defend her title anywhere and anytime. But there are no challengers. Suddenly, Kris Statlander made her return, and a match started for the TBS Championship.

After a short match, Statlander defeated Cargill to end Jade Cargill's streak and become the NEW TBS Champion.

MJF (c) vs. Jack Perry vs. Sammy Guevara vs. Darby Allin at Double or Nothing - AEW World Championship Match

MJF rolled out of the ring to start the match, however, the other pillars cornered him and beat him up. They took turns to unload on The Devil before fighting among themselves. Jack Perry hit a double arm drag on Sammy Guevara and Darby Allin before MJF returned to take him out.

Allin hit a dropkick on the champion, and Perry followed it up tope suicidas on the outside. Guevara hit a shooting star press on all three men at the ringside area. Jack Perry hit a German Suplex on Darby Allin, and he caught out MJF also. He then hit a lariat on the champion and followed it up with a poison rana on Guevara for a two-count.

Darby Allin hit a stunner and followed it with a side headlock takeover for a two-count. This time it was Guevara's turn, and he hit a Spanish Fly followed by a frog splash for a two-count. MJF responded by biting Guevara and hitting a piledriver on Allin for a two-count.

At one point in the match, Allin hit the Scorpion Death Drop on MJF, Guevara hit a Codebreaker on Allin, Perry hit the Unprettier on Guevara before MJF hit the Cross Rhodes on Perry for a two-count.

Towards the end of the contest, Jack Perry looked to use the title on Darby Allin but decided against it. The hesitation cost him as Allin rolled him for a two-count. Samy Guevara came in and hit the GTH but got taken out by Allin.

Darby Allin hit the Coffin Drop on Jack Perry, but MJF had placed the title on his chest, and Allin got hurt as well. The Devil rolled Perry out of the ring and hit the side headlock takeover to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: MJF retained at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: A

Blackpool Combat Club vs. The Elite at AEW Double or Nothing - Anarchy in the Arena Match

Both factions battled in the crowd to start the match. Jon Moxley leaped onto Kenny Omega before sending him to the announcers' table. Claudio Castagnoli used a steel chair on Omega before Moxley applied the figure-four leg lock.

Bryan Danielson and Hangman Page fought in the ring, and the latter hit a massive lariat. He then removed his eyepatch and looked to attack with a screwdriver. However, Wheeler Yuta stopped him. All men were in the ring, and The Elite unloaded on the BCC members on all four corners of the ring.

The Young Bucks clashed with Danielson and Claudio on the entrance ramp before taking out the lead singer of the band that was playing the music. Chaos all around as Claudio Castagnoli and Matt Jackson fought in the crowd. Back inside the ring, Danielson choked Page with wrist tape.

Jon Moxley hit a blackbody drop on Kenny Omega, dropping him on top of barbed wire. Meanwhile, Claudio dropped Matt onto the trashcan with the Giant Swing. After some more violent action, Nick Jackson got taken down with a King Kong Lariat by Moxley. He then hit a gotch-style piledriver for a two-count.

At one point, BCC removed Matt Jackson's shoe and dropped him on top of thumbtacks. He then had thumbtacks put inside his mouth, and Claudio hit an uppercut as Page broke up the pinfall attempt.

Towards the end, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega battled the BCC members. Page hit the Dead Eye on Danielson, and Omega followed it up the One-Winged Angel, but Yuta made the save.

Don Callis appeared out of nowhere for a distraction, but before Omega could take his revenge, someone in a hood attacked Page and The Cleaner. That turned out to be Konosuke Takeshita. Wheeler Yuta took advantage and pinned Omega to get the win for Blackpool Combat Club.

Result: Blackpool Combat Club def. The Elite at AEW Double or Nothing

Grade: A

