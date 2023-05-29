"I'll whoop her @$$" - Former WWE Superstar says she'd break Sasha Banks' (aka Mercedes Moné) other foot if she steps into AEW

New Women's World Champion Toni Storm recently addressed the possibility of facing Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II this year.

At Double or Nothing last night, Storm squashed an already injured Jamie Hayter in under 3 minutes to become the AEW Women's Champion for the second time. She did so with some help from Saraya and Ruby Soho of The Outcasts.

Though Britt Baker made a cameo appearance to chase off the stable, the distraction helped Storm end Hayter's fairytale run at 190 days.

At the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Toni Storm was asked if she'd like to work with NJPW's Mercedes Moné.

The Kiwi star bluntly stated that the former Sasha Banks is not Outcast material. Storm mocked The Blueprint's recent injury and threatened to break her other foot if the two women ever faced each other in the foreseeable future:

"Either, I mean I don't know about the group, I don't know if she's Outcast material. But I mean I'll whoop her @$$ as well, break her other foot, it'll be good," Storm said. [1:11:30 onwards]

For those not aware, Storm and Moné have crossed each other's paths during their time in WWE. However, the two never had a chance to collide in singles competition.

Forbidden Door could be the time and place for The CEO to set her sights on Storm's title if she's medically cleared to compete at the crossover event.

AEW star Saraya is interested in facing Sasha Banks (aka Mercedes Moné)

Toni Storm isn't the only Outcast member open to locking horns with Mercedes Moné.

Saraya (fka Paige), who was forced into early retirement from WWE, thanks to a brutal kick from Sasha Banks, recently expressed her desire to renew a feud with her old rival:

"That's only if Mercedes [Mone] would want to do that. I would want to do whatever she's comfortable with. That really affected her mental health and I would want her to go through with that. I'm not saying she said no or anything like that. I'm just thinking about how I would feel," said Saraya.

Mercedes Moné now joins Saraya as former wwe women's champions who have faced Willow

The Blueprint is currently nursing a broken ankle, which leaves her availability for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door in jeopardy. Tony Khan recently hinted that he had nixed plans for the multi-time Women's Champion prior to her injury.

