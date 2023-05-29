"I think she might quit" - Toni Storm claims top AEW star is done in the ring

Toni Storm made history at the recent Double or Nothing pay-per-view by becoming the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion, but in doing so, she thinks her opponent may quit the business for good.

Jamie Hayter had been the target of numerous attacks at the hands of Storm, Saraya, and Ruby Soho in recent weeks, leading to her shoulder being seriously injured going into Double or Nothing.

Storm took full advantage of this during their match and quickly dispatched Hayter in just over three minutes. During the post-show media scrum, Toni was asked if she expects Jamie to try and reclaim her title when she's 100% again, to which the AEW Women's Champion suggested that Jamie Hayter might not come back to wrestling at all.

"Full strength? Is she ever going to be full strength after what I done to her? I really don't think so. No, in fact I think she might quit, I think she's done, I think that's it. Do you seriously think we're going to see her again? I'm just going to put her through hell all over again. So yeah, that's it, congrats guys, Jamie Hayter's done, Jamie Hayter's done. It's great, it's a wonderful thing, I'm so happy, it's good." [1:07:57 - 1:08:26]

Jamie Hayter had vowed to walk into AEW's All In event at Wembley Stadium as the champion, but with a new queen at the top of the division, she is going to have to climb the mountain of contenders all over again.

Toni Storm also had some strong words for two top female stars

The AEW Women's Champion wasn't content on mocking Jamie Hayter's injury, as she also had some choice words for two top female stars: Jade Cargill and Mercedes Moné.

Cargill suffered the first loss of her AEW career at Double or Nothing at the hands of a returning Kris Statlander, and smelling blood in the water, Toni Storm told Tony Khan to feed her the former TBS Champion as she might start to enjoy the taste of losing.

As for Mercedes Moné, who was recently put on the shelf with an ankle injury, Toni Storm was asked by Dave Meltzer if she had any interest in teaming with the former Sasha Banks or facing her, to which the AEW Women's Champion stated that she would love to break Moné's other foot.

