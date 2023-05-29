"I'll slap the t*ts right off her chest" - Former WWE Superstar sends warning to Jade Cargill

Former WWE superstar Toni Storm has just done the improbable and has become the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion at Double or Nothing. With the help of The Outcasts, Storm brought the fight to an already hurt Jamie Hayter. Although the champion fought back, along with the help of Britt Baker, it wasn't enough as they were overpowered, and the New Zealand-Australian superstar pinned her to become the new Women's Champion.

During the post-Double or Nothing media scrum, Toni Storm was asked several questions, including potential next challengers for her title. One name that was mentioned was Jade Cargill. Due to Cargill losing her title earlier that night, there could be a possibility of her going after another title, and that being the AEW Women's Championship.

The former WWE superstar would respond to the question by saying that she was willing to go toe-to-toe with the longest-reigning TBS Women's Champion and was confident she could beat her. Considering that her streak was just broken that same night, the AEW Women's Champion wants to fight her and extend that losing streak.

See what Toni Storm had to say below.

"I mean Kris Statlander just beat her, so bring it on. Yeah, I'll slap the t*ts right off her chest as well I don't care. She's uhh yeah... Feed me Jade, Tony come on, give me Jade. Yeah, that's a good time for her cause she just lost. Maybe she would like to lose again, yeah it'll be nice." [1:12:12 - 1:12:39]

This will definitely be a great match if booked. Toni Storm is overflowing with momentum, while Jade Cargill will look to regain her momentum after her broken streak.

Double or Nothing recap: Former WWE superstar becomes world champion

Former WWE superstar Toni Storm is one of the few superstars heading out of AEW Double or Nothing as new world champions. After an interesting turn of events and a bit of chaos, Toni Storm would take advantage and pin Jamie Hayter to become the new AEW Women's Champion.

It is important to note that the former WWE superstar has a new milestone for her career, as the first-ever two-time AEW Women's Champion. The next big question, is who would be her first challenger for the title? Toni Storm now has a big target on her back across the industry, and with several important events coming up, including Forbidden Door, could we see new players step up and challenge her?

