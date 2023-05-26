AEW star Saraya wants to face former WWE RAW Women's Champion in blockbuster rematch

AEW's Saraya recently opened up about how her early retirement affected the mental health of Mercedes Moné. Both stars are two of the most popular female wrestlers in the industry today, and the Anti-Diva seems open to making this dream match happen, but only if Moné is up for it.

Saraya (fka Paige in WWE) was forced to cut her career short in 2018 after re-aggravating a neck injury in December 2017. The unfortunate situation occurred after she took a kick from Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) during a house show.

Both stars have since left WWE, and fans have been clamoring to see the two perform opposite each other once again, possibly in AEW. Speaking to the New York Post, Saraya said that she is open to the idea if Moné is willing to make it happen:

"That's only if Mercedes [Mone] would want to do that. I would want to do whatever she's comfortable with. That [Saraya's injury] really affected her mental health and I would want her to go through with that. I'm not saying she said no or anything like that. I'm just thinking about how I would feel." [H/T: WrestlingInc.]

Female Locker Room @femalelroom “I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her.” - Saraya



Saraya says she does not know whether Mercedes Mone is coming to AEW or not “I texted her the other day just to be like, 'congratulations.' She said that she was happy. I'm not starting any rumors with her.” - Saraya Saraya says she does not know whether Mercedes Mone is coming to AEW or not https://t.co/uziohpxZ9T

Whether the blockbuster match eventually happens remains to be seen. However, if both parties are up for the task, fans will no doubt be tuning in to see these megastars square off.

Mercedes Moné suffered an injury facing an AEW star

Five years removed from Saraya's initial retirement due to injury, Mercedes Moné has sustained an injury of her own. She recently broke her ankle in a match against AEW star Willow Nightingale.

The match served as the finals of a tournament to crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Many expected The CEO to win the title, but plans changed after she got injured mid-match and Nightingale was crowned the victor.

Mercedes Moné Varnado @MercedesVarnado

Phew ‍ not how I dreamed for tonight to go.

I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.

I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.

Moné



@njpwglobal WRESTLING!!!!Phewnot how I dreamed for tonight to go.I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much.I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever.Moné WRESTLING!!!! Phew 😮‍💨 not how I dreamed for tonight to go. I’m so sorry and I love you guys so much. I’m gonna heal and be back better than ever. Moné💙@njpwglobal https://t.co/6909ByHdli

The injury came at an unfortunate time for Moné, who has been riding a wave of momentum recently. She is expected to be out of action for several months.

Poll : 0 votes