Tony Khan addresses Mercedes Moné's Forbidden Door status after her injury

AEW President Tony Khan recently spoke about Mercedes Moné's injury and her status for the upcoming Forbidden Door 2 pay-per-view.

During a recent pre-event media call before AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, Tony Khan addressed the former WWE Superstar's injury status and if she would be at the second edition of the Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

Khan revealed that he has no information regarding Moné's injury and claimed that only the former Boss knows when she would be 100% ready to return to the ring. The AEW President also mentioned that he has immense respect for her.

Moné had competed in a four-women tournament to determine the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. One of the stars in the contest was Willow Nightingale. She was there to represent Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling.

Both Nightingale and The CEO won their respective matches to qualify for the grand finale. During their bout, Mercedes Moné suffered an unexpected injury.

Despite her injury, Moné tried to fight and become the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. Unfortunately, the injury was a tad bit too much and thus was unable to fight back. Ultimately, Willow Nightingale pinned the injured star to win the match and become the first-ever Strong Women's Champion.

During the Double or Nothing media call, Tony Khan revealed that he suggested Nightingale be part of the match as he felt that she would be a perfect fit to represent the promotion.

