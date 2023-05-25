Wrestling can be very unpredictable, as a former champion had to find out the hard way this week. Former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone found herself in a complicated situation during a recent event. She was set for a match against Willow Nightingale at the NJPW Resurgence event to crown the first-ever Strong Women's Championship. An unfortunate injury saw plans forced to change.

Soon after debuting in NJPW, Mone won the IWGP Women's Championship by defeating Kairi Sane. She lost it 64 days later, but it appeared that she was set for a second title reign already, challenging Willow Nightingale in the finals of the tournament to crown the first Strong Women's titleholder.

An injury saw everything change, as she was unable to continue the match for too long. She broke her ankle, 60 seconds after which she was forced to lose the match to wind things up. The star was carried out from the ring soon after.

Now, according to a report from Fightful Select, the star was originally supposed to win the NJPW Strong Women's title. The match was also supposed to go on for a bit longer, and several minutes were cut. An audible was called when it was confirmed she had injured her ankle, and that's why Willow Nightingale won the match instead.

We at Sportskeeda wish Mercedes Mone a quick recovery.

