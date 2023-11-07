Major star potentially signing with WWE soon - Reports 

There were reports by reliable sources that WWE is interested in signing Will Ospreay. It seems the promotion is hoping to bring in another international star.

Per PWInsider Elite (subscription required), Giulia is in talks with WWE. Moreover, the report also stated that she will likely be at the Performance Center "sometime this month."

For those unaware, Giulia is a 29-year-old wrestler of Italian and Japanese descent. She presently wrestles for World Wonder Ring Stardom, where she is the Artist of Stardom Champion alongside Mai Sakurai and Thekla. She is the leader of the stable Donna Del Mondo.

She also makes appearances for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where she is the current NJPW Strong Women's Champion.

Furthermore, Giulia was also ranked No. 2 in the 2023 PWI Women's 250, below Rhea Ripley and above Bianca Belair.

Giulia's perspective about wrestling overseas prior to rumors of being WWE bound

Despite her double ethnicity and birth in London, England, Giulia has only wrestled in Japan. While speaking to Tokyo Sports (translated by Himanshu Doi) earlier this year, the 29-year-old disclosed her plan to branch out:

"The world is big, but I haven't wrestled overseas yet. That's why I want to spread my wings more freely like a bird. Japan [isn't] the only place to do it," Giulia said.

Giulia also added that while she does not want to reveal much, her dreams are not limited to the life of a pro wrestler:

"There were times when I regretted that I should have been more assertive," Giulia revealed, "A pro wrestler's life is limited, isn't it? I'd like to express what I'm thinking at the moment and make it come true."

Many international stars have come to WWE in the past and have found significant success. Most recently, Dragon Lee was brought in. He currently is a member of the SmackDown roster.

Would you like to see Giulia enter the women's division on the main roster or NXT? Sound off in the comments section below.

