Tony Khan drops another hint at former WWE Superstar's blockbuster arrival to AEW

During a recent interview, Tony Khan hinted at the highly-awaited arrival of former WWE Superstar to AEW. This star is none other than Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks).

Earlier this week, TK announced that there would be a special episode of Dynamite a week after Revolution, which would be called BIG BUSINESS. This will take place at the TD Garden in Boston on March 13. There have also been clues showing that The Bo$$ could be in attendance on the show.

In an interview with Denise Salcedo, Tony Khan was asked what fans could look forward to on the show, seeing as they have noticed several "easter eggs" so far.

He then talked about how excited he was to come to "Bosston," putting an interesting emphasis on the name of the city. He was also enthusiastic about a great show ahead and how AEW had always had a great time in the city.

Check out the full clip below:

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné references WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

A couple of days ago, Cody Rhodes posted a cryptic Instagram story in which he stated that he had made a decision, which was seemingly about his WrestleMania match. He appeared at the Kickoff Press Conference to reveal his decision to challenge Roman Reigns.

Mercedes Moné referenced this on her Instagram account, as her future was still in question. Fans saw her include the words "I've made a decision" on her profile, which was Cody's message a few days ago.

Expand Tweet

The former WWE Superstar could make her AEW anytime soon, so fans need to keep tuning in to the shows. Revolution, which is the promotion's next pay-per-view, will happen in just three weeks.

How excited are you for Moné in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE