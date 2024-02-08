Cody Rhodes makes a blockbuster announcement regarding WrestleMania 40 in a cryptic message

In the lead-up to the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Cody Rhodes took to social media to claim that he had made a decision.

Last Friday on SmackDown, Rhodes announced that he wouldn't be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. Despite winning his second consecutive Royal Rumble, The American Nightmare seemingly gave away his main event spot in favor of The Rock.

Taking to his Instagram story, Rhodes sent out a cryptic four-word message, confirming that he has made his WrestleMania XL decision.

"I've made my decision!" wrote Rhodes.

Check out a screengrab of Rhodes' Instagram story:

Bully Ray commented on Cody Rhodes winning the Royal Rumble and giving away his WrestleMania XL main event

Bully Ray recently commented on Cody Rhodes' decision to give away his WrestleMania XL main event.

Speaking on Busted Open, the wrestling veteran commented on a fan's rant, who claimed he drove 800 miles to watch Rhodes on Monday Night RAW.

Ray said:

"Hold on! See, this is what I'm talking about - becoming so powerful, so over. You drove 800 miles to see Cody Rhodes in person because he gave you back your passion for pro wrestling? [Correct] I don't believe that WWE is scr*wing with Cody. I think they have his best interests in mind. But the perception right now, among wrestling fans, is that they are scr*wing with Cody. That's why the why is so important."

He added:

"Somebody has to tell me why. Cody has to tell me why he stepped aside. Why? You won the Royal Rumble! Why did you step aside? You have the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Why did you step aside? Tell me."

Rhodes will appear at tonight's WrestleMania XL press conference in Las Vegas, alongside The Rock, Roman Reigns, and other superstars.

