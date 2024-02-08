WWE claims Cody Rhodes "refused" to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania; "The Rock stepped up"

Cody Rhodes seemingly giving up his right to choose Roman Reigns as his WrestleMania opponent has not gone down well with fans. The star stepping aside in favor of The Rock has led to a massive movement among WWE fans, all of whom want to see Rhodes be the one to face Reigns at Mania. The official website seems to claim that Cody Rhodes "refused" to face him.

On last week's SmackDown, Rhodes made his intentions clear when confronting Roman Reigns. He said he wanted to take it all from Reigns, but he would not be doing it at WrestleMania, as there was someone else who wanted to face him - The Rock.

The match is not official yet, but all reports seem to point to a clash between Roman Reigns and The Rock being a lock for a while. The fact that WWE's site has been pointing out that Rhodes refused to face Roman at WrestleMania has not gone down well with fans either.

"The Rock stepped up to Roman Reigns as Cody Rhodes refused to fight Reigns at WrestleMania," the site captioned the video.

When Rhodes won the Rumble, the first thing he did was point to the Skybox that Reigns was sitting in. Given that happened, his intentions seemed clear: He wanted to go after Reigns. He had also pointed at the WrestleMania sign before pointing at Roman Reigns.

Expand Tweet

The wording on WWE's site may be an interpretation of the promo Cody Rhodes cut on SmackDown, but the same appears to be pushing the narrative that The Rock stepped up to face Reigns only when The American Nightmare himself refused the same right.

The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes' future at WrestleMania 40 should be revealed in the press conference

WWE has a press conference set up for WrestleMania 40, where fans expect more revelations about what will happen.

The company must establish who will face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, what Rhodes will do at the event, and if he will face Seth Rollins.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE