The Rock is "100% performing" at WrestleMania 40 against Roman Reigns; report on major plans 

The Rock versus Roman Reigns replacing the Cody Rhodes match that everyone wanted to see has not gone down well with the WWE Universe. However, it turns out that this was always going to be what happened from the moment Dwayne Johnson joined the TKO board.

The star confronted Reigns, and although no match is officially announced at this time, it might not be too long before there's a match on the horizon at WrestleMania. At this time, it looks like it will be The Rock facing Roman Reigns, but if the support for Cody Rhodes continues, WWE will be hard-pressed to refuse fans.

Now, PWInsider has reported on the same. It appears that The Rock was always going to be performing at WrestleMania 40. Even now, he is "100%" performing at the event.

Expand Tweet

It was something that might have been contractually locked in as one of the milestones for Johnson's TKO Board of Directors deal. Apparently, there is no scenario in which he will not face Reigns at Mania unless there's something like an injury.

The report certainly makes it appear that the match is happening. However, there's always a chance that the match might become a Triple Threat contest if Cody Rhodes is added to it. Fans will have to wait and see what WWE decides.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE