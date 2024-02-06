Cody Rhodes to finally get Roman Reigns title shot after iconic change to WrestleMania match? Exploring the chances

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns facing each other at WrestleMania is all the fans want at this time ahead of the event. The Rock replacing Rhodes as the potential challenger has not gone down well, to say the least, with the "#WeWantCody" hashtag trending across social media while fans take their demands for the match to another level. However, he might be added back to the show.

Cody Rhodes' potential match against Reigns is one that fans have been clamoring for ever since he lost to the star last year. The match has all the makings of being built up for a year. So when Rhodes won the Royal Rumble this year, fans thought that he would finally be finishing his story. Unfortunately, that's not quite how it worked.

Instead of claiming the match for himself on SmackDown, he instead said that there was someone else who had wanted the match and then brought out The Rock, to the shock of fans everywhere.

The idea that The Rock will face Roman Reigns instead of Cody has not gone down well, with many fans objecting to it. The fervor of the objections match the movement that made WWE change the WrestleMania main event 9 years ago, adding Daniel Bryan to the match instead of Triple H and having him face Batista and Randy Orton to win the title.

With the kind of craze around Rhodes not getting that match, WWE may be looking to do something similar this time as well. The coming weeks should reveal more, but there's always a chance that Cody Rhodes will get back his chance at the title and wrestle the Rock and Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes might have some obstacles put in his path before facing Roman Reigns

Before getting to be in the triple threat, WWE may want to showcase Cody Rhodes as the babyface who is overcoming obstacles and put more blockades in his path.

However, given that Rhodes has the crowd behind him, this might be the perfect chance for him to push through them and get that WrestleMania match to win and become the biggest babyface in WWE in the 2020s.

