"Triple H needs to retire completely," "Resign" - WWE fans demand The Game's resignation after controversial SmackDown

Triple H is not afraid of making controversial decisions when it comes to booking the story he wants to tell in WWE. Unfortunately, his recent decision on this week's episode of SmackDown might have been too controversial. Fans confronted him on social media when he posted praising Corey Graves and criticizing the WWE creative head.

Since taking charge of creative, Triple H has been a fan favorite when it comes to booking, thanks to his decisions giving fans the stories they want. While he may have taken unorthodox routes to get there, fans have seen him eventually book the story they want to see.

Over the last year, there's been a movement for one man in WWE - Cody Rhodes. The fact that he wanted to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Title is well known. Fans have backed him. Last year, he lost to Reigns at WrestleMania, but everyone thought that this would be his year. When he won the Rumble, that belief was further enforced.

Unfortunately, on WWE SmackDown this week, Cody Rhodes gave it all away. He said that he wanted to take everything from Roman Reigns, but he would not be doing it at WrestleMania. He then introduced the man who will face Reigns at Mania - The Rock. Although the possibility of this match always existed, fans were extremely displeased to see it coming to fruition at the end of the day.

They were furious, as were some WWE veterans, calling out the decision to have Rhodes throw it all away when he had it in his hands. It didn't make sense.

Thus, when Triple H took to social media to praise Corey Graves for his job on the commentary desk this week, he got hit with a severe backlash from the fans.

While some fans were polite about asking for what they wanted, others didn't hold back and told them how they felt, going so far as to ask for his resignation.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While some outright felt that it was time for Triple H to resign, others said it more indirectly, saying that Shawn Michaels should take over. Others said that he should retire completely.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Triple H will need to book a compelling story

Given the unpopularity of the decision, Triple H will need to make sure to book a compelling story after this week's decision to put The Rock against Roman Reigns.

Fans will be waiting to see if he can fix the situation.

At the moment, The Game is not the most popular man in the wrestling world. It remains to be seen how things will pan out heading into WrestleMania 40 and whether he will be able to win the fans back.

What did you make of Triple H's decision? Let us know in the comments section below.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.