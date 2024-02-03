WWE fans got a taste of what WrestleMania might look like this year and not everyone is apparently happy about it, with The Rock returning to challenge Roman Reigns while Cody Rhodes steps aside. A WWE veteran sent a rather angry message on social media.

Summer Rae, at least, was not happy with what WWE has planned for WrestleMania 40.

For a long time now, fans have been hoping for Cody Rhodes to finish his story against Roman Reigns by defeating him and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Title once and for all. It had been the expected match at WrestleMania 40, although the idea of The Rock facing Reigns was not out of the question, with that always existing as a lingering possibility as well.

This week on WWE SmackDown though, with the Rumble won, Rhodes came out to announce that although he wanted to take everything away from Reigns, he didn't want it at WrestleMania. Instead, he introduced the actual person who would be challenging him - The Rock.

A lot of people were not happy, and this included Summer Rae, who was upset about the entire thing. She said that she would take it back if it worked out well, but she wanted Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"I’m not gonna lie, I don’t like it. I want it at Wrestlemania. So maybe I’m not seeing the ‘bigger picture’ here but 😫🙄 I want that f’ing match at Mania. That’s all. The end. If this whole plan turns out better and blows our minds, then I retract this tweet…"

Now, it remains to be seen what happens next, but Summer Rae won't be the only one unhappy with Cody Rhodes not challenging Roman Reigns instead of The Rock at WrestleMania 40.

