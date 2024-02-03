Cody Rhodes refuses to challenge Roman Reigns; introduces The Tribal Chief's real WrestleMania opponent

Cody Rhodes confirmed his interest in Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship, as it is still the title that legends like Bruno Sammartino held. However, in a big twist, he said he wouldn't challenge him at WrestleMania and introduced the man who might be Reigns' real opponent in Philadelphia. This is none other than The Rock.

Cody Rhodes came out on SmackDown to make his official decision following the 2024 Royal Rumble. He had the rest of The Bloodline exit the ring in what seemed to be a moment that would make the match official.

However, Cody spoke about legends he talked to. In a shocking moment, he said that while he plans to go after Roman Reigns, it won't be at WrestleMania. He introduced someone he spoke to: The Rock.

The Rock shook hands with Cody, who looked emotional as he exited the ring. The crowd was electric at what was the first appearance of The Great One in over a month.

Last month, on the Day 1 edition of RAW, he teased a match with The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns by asking fans if he should sit at the head of the table.

Unfortunately, it was a one-minute staredown before the show went off the air, seemingly confirming the main event of WrestleMania 40.

