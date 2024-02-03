Triple H breaks silence after Cody Rhodes seemingly gives away his WrestleMania XL spot to The Rock

The last few hours have been a turmoil for WWE Universe as The Rock seemingly replaced Cody Rhodes as Roman Reigns' opponent for WrestleMania XL. While the match between the cousins has not been made official yet, the duo will come face-to-face on Thursday at a media event. Triple H hyped up the same through a post on social media.

The American Nightmare stood across the ring from Roman Reigns last night on SmackDown, where he told the latter he was coming for him and would take everything from him. However, Rhodes added that it wouldn't be at WrestleMania before introducing The Rock, who had a staredown with The Tribal Chief.

Although the match has not yet been made official, the Samoan stars will again come face-to-face at the WrestleMania XL kickoff event on Thursday, which most likely means they will collide at The Showcase Of The Immortals. Triple H, the creative head of the company, also hyped the upcoming face-off with a message on Twitter/X.

"WWE Universe... see you in Vegas," wrote Hunter.

Expand Tweet

Fans have not welcomed Triple H-led creative's decision to replace Cody Rhodes with The Rock

Cody Rhodes looked all set to finish his story this year after coming up short at WrestleMania 39. The American Nightmare became the first WWE star since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win back-to-back Rumbles and immediately declared his intentions to go after Roman Reigns once again.

However, things took a surprising turn on last night's SmackDown, where the former AEW star seemingly gave away his spot to The Rock. Fans were not too pleased with Triple H and Co.'s decision to go in this direction, and the same has been reflected on social media.

The closing segment of SmackDown has become the company's most disliked YouTube video in history, garnering over 200,000 dislikes in just nine hours.

Expand Tweet

It's still too early to predict what's next for Cody Rhodes. However, The American Nightmare is advertised for the WrestleMania media event on Thursday, which will also be attended by Seth Rollins.

The duo had a segment on RAW this past Monday where The Visionary urged Rhodes to choose him. They may once again collide at the Showcase of Immortals.

WWE Hall of Famer makes a big allegation against John Laurinaitis RIGHT HERE