The Rock-Roman Reigns segment on SmackDown breaks infamous WWE record

Fans have been salivating at the thoughts of Roman Reigns taking on The Rock ever since the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion turned heel. However, the two colliding at the cost of Cody Rhodes does not sit well with many.

The American Nightmare won a chance to go after The Tribal Chief once again as he won the Men's Royal Rumble 2024. However, Rhodes revealed on SmackDown last night that he will not challenge Reigns at WrestleMania. This was followed by The Rock making his return, who came face-to-face with his cousin for the first time since the latter proclaimed himself as The Head of the Table.

Cody giving up his WrestleMania spot caused a major outrage in the wrestling community, and the same is reflected in the segment's video uploaded to WWE's YouTube channel. The SmackDown moment became the company's most disliked YouTube video in history, as it has garnered 200,000+ dislikes in just nine hours. It should be noted that the total views on the video are just 1.6M, and it surpassed WWE's previous most disliked video, "Randy Orton Makes it Personal with Triple H," which has over 300 million views.

Expand Tweet

The Rock and Roman Reigns will face off at WWE WrestleMania XL kickoff

The Rock and Roman Reigns look set to headline this year's WrestleMania based on what transpired on SmackDown. While the duo did not exchange any words, they will get a chance to speak their thoughts as they are once again slated to come face-to-face on Thursday's WrestleMania media event.

Expand Tweet

WWE had been building up Cody Rhodes to dethrone Roman Reigns, and the stage was set for WrestleMania XL. However, things reportedly changed in the last few days after CM Punk and Brock Lesnar were ruled out from The Showcase of Immortals.

It will be interesting to see what Triple H and Co. have in store for The American Nightmare now. Seth Rollins urged Cody to choose him for The Showcase of Immortals, and it is possible that the two may lock horns once again in April this year.

Former WWE employee says Vince McMahon always made him uncomfortable HERE.