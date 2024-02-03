The Rock and Roman Reigns' WWE SmackDown segment gets overwhelmingly negative response on YouTube

The Rock and Roman Reigns finally came face to face on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. While fans had waited for years for the two men to collide, their interaction on Friday night received a mixed response.

Cody Rhodes walked out on WWE SmackDown tonight to make his decision for WrestleMania XL. It looked almost certain that The American Nightmare would once again challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at The Show of Shows.

Instead, Cody dropped a bombshell by claiming that he would face Reigns, but not at WrestleMania. He then cued the arrival of The Rock, who had an epic staredown with Roman Reigns.

Many fans were surprised at how WWE nixed the big story involving Cody Rhodes simply for The Rock’s arrival. Fans will likely see The Great One return to the ring for a match against The Head of the Table at WrestleMania XL.

The video of the two men’s face-off was posted on WWE’s official YouTube channel. However, the reception to the upload was not favorable, evidenced by the reactions showing 8,000 more dislikes than likes on the platform as of this writing.

Checkout a screenshot of the overwhelmingly negative response below:

A screenshot of the likes and dislikes on the YouTube video

The WWE Universe has patiently waited for this match-up for nearly three years. However, it seems most aren’t happy that the company is giving it to them at the expense of Cody Rhodes’ dream.

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns will change many plans at WWE WrestleMania XL

It’s no secret that the potential match between The Rock and Roman Reigns will be one of the biggest money-makers for the company in 2024. Both men have the 'it' factor to give the company a successful WrestleMania event on their own.

However, the booking will most likely change many plans for WrestleMania XL. First off, Cody Rhodes will likely challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship even though he pointed at The Tribal Chief after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble.

Drew McIntyre will also have to go back on his story of getting a shot at a world title at Mania. He looked like the perfect challenger for Rollins after CM Punk was injured, but now that plan will likely be scrapped, or turned into a Triple Threat Match.

It’s also unclear how the creative team will book the Elimination Chamber Match this year with the challengers for both the top champions seemingly already decided.

Are you excited to see The Rock go after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania XL? Sound off in the comments section below.

