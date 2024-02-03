Roman Reigns and The Rock set to come face-to-face at upcoming WWE event

Roman Reigns and The Rock finally were involved in an intense staredown on WWE SmackDown last night. Following the massive tease, the company announced that the two megastars are set to meet face-to-face at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event.

Cody Rhodes made a shocking revelation on SmackDown when he announced that he would go after The Tribal Chief, but not at WrestleMania. This was followed by The Rock showing up on the blue brand and coming face-to-face with Roman Reigns. While a match was not made official, it seems to be the direction WWE is headed in.

Shortly after the show, the global wrestling juggernaut announced on its official website that The Great One and The Head of the Table will face off at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on February 8 at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event. It will be a non-ticketed event that will be open to the public and media.

The company statement further revealed that people will get to hear from The Rock, Roman Reigns, and WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H. Media personalities will get the opportunity to interview the aforementioned superstars as well as Cody Rhodes, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, and the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

