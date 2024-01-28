Cody Rhodes officially chooses his WrestleMania 40 opponent

Cody Rhodes made history at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 as he became the first person since Stone Cold Steve Austin to win the 30-man over-the-top-rope extravaganza back-to-back. The American Nightmare went on to reveal in the Post-Show Press Conference that he will be challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The pair also collided at WrestleMania 39, where The Tribal Chief reigned supreme with a little assistance from Solo Sikoa. However, Cody Rhodes has once again earned the right to go after The Bloodline's leader as he won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match.

During the Royal Rumble Post-Show Press Conference, the two-time Rumble winner made it clear that he would challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

"So, I am very glad that he decided to take the skybox seat cause you can make it very clear where we’re at. [With] all the respect in the world to Seth Rollins, that title gains more prestige every single day, but WrestleMania 39 did happen. And if you’re me, you can’t look at that and you can't run from it. I don’t know, WrestleMania 40, Monday Night RAW, SummerSlam, I don’t know, Elimination Chamber. I want to be back in the ring with Roman Reigns and I want to finish the story," Cody Rhodes said. [21:44 - 22:20]

The American Nightmare also stressed that he intended to finish the story this time.

"I detest the statement now because apparently everybody's got a story. Punk wanted a story, Drew got a story, everyone has got a story. But a big part for me, I am very big on keeping my word. So if I say something silly on TV, but it’s a promise, I intend to keep the promise. So, I don’t know if two times is the charm with Roman, we’ll see," Cody Rhodes said. [22:21 - 22:45]

What the future has in store for Cody Rhodes remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns did not look pleased after Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match

Roman Reigns has been unstoppable in WWE over the last three years. The person who came closest to dethroning The Tribal Chief was Cody Rhodes, as the latter was inches away from winning the main event of WrestleMania 39. However, Solo Sikoa came out of nowhere to spoil The American Nightmare's plans.

Roman Reigns realized just moments after Cody won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble Match that the latter would be coming after him once again. The Tribal Chief was not too pleased with the outcome and was seen saying a few words to the RAW Superstar.

Cody Rhodes and the Head of the Table will most likely collide on Night Two of WrestleMania 40. However, Reigns still has Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa by his side which could once again make an impact on the result of the match.

