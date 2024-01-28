[VIDEO] Roman Reigns' epic reaction to Cody Rhodes winning the 2024 Royal Rumble match

Cody Rhodes made it clear that he's gunning for Roman Reigns once again after winning the 2024 Royal Rumble. Reigns was watching from the stands above in the best possible seat, and his reaction to Cody's win tells you the entire story.

The American Nightmare lost to Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39 last year and demanded a rematch the following night, only for Brock Lesnar to attack him and start their feud. It's been a monumental journey for The American Nightmare in the last year, and it will once again be culminating in the main event of the Grandest Stage of Them All.

WWE posted a reel on Instagram showing the live reaction of Roman Reigns after Cody Rhodes became the first back-to-back Royal Rumble winner in 26 years. His facial expressions tell the entire story.

Check out the video below:

Reigns and Cody have had minimal interaction in the subsequent year since his loss at 'Mania last year. They have essentially been face-to-face once, on the RAW after WrestleMania 39 and another time on SmackDown during Cody Rhodes' brief reign as tag team champion back in October.

It was clear for a while that the plan was always to have the two men go at it, and it looks like, for the first time since late August 2020 - Reigns' run as champion is in serious jeopardy.

What are your thoughts on Reigns' reaction? Let us know in the comments section below!

Current champion didn't pay attention to The Rock's return. More details HERE.