When is the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event? Details on where and how to watch

WWE has built incredible hype around the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event featuring some of the biggest stars in the company. It is worth mentioning that the interaction will be open to the public.

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event goes live at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on this Thursday (February 8). Doors will open at 2:30 PM local time (PT). The scrum will kick off at 4 PM PT (7 PM ET).

Fans will have to tune into WWE’s social and digital channels and Peacock to watch the live stream.

The official poster for the WrestleMania press conference.

Here’s an excerpt from the official press release on the upcoming interaction:

“STAMFORD, Conn., February 3, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns will face off at an open-to-the-public fan and media event – WrestleMania XL Kickoff – live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Thursday, February 8 at 4 p.m. PT.” [H/T WWE]

The release notes that Chief Content Officer Triple H (Paul Levesque) will provide his thoughts on the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals. Plus, the media will be able to conduct onsite interviews with stars such as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and others.

Top star might cause ruckus at WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event

The WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Event will feature a historic face-off between The Rock and Roman Reigns. Both crossed paths last Friday on SmackDown to tease a potential main event at the Biggest Show of the Year.

Another match that could be made official is Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins. They have gone back and forth over the past few weeks. That said, Drew McIntyre may hijack the press conference to insert himself into the world title picture.

The Scottish Warrior took out Rhodes and Rollins this past Monday on RAW, making it clear he won’t stop till he gets his hands on the World Heavyweight Championship.

We’ll find out if he’ll get his title shot this Thursday.

