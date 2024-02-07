"You won the Royal Rumble! Why did you step aside?" asks WWE veteran after Cody Rhodes gives up his WrestleMania 40 spot

A WWE veteran is demanding answers from Cody Rhodes after the latter refused to wrestle Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

On Busted Open's latest edition, Bully Ray listened to a fan's rant after he traveled 800 miles to attend RAW. The fan believed that he would get to see Rhodes explain his decision to let The Rock take his spot at 'Mania.

Bully Ray wholeheartedly agreed with the fan's comment:

"Hold on. See, this is what I'm talking about becoming so powerful, so over. You drove 800 miles to see Cody Rhodes in person because he gave you back your passion for pro wrestling? [Correct] I don't believe that WWE is scr*wing with Cody. I think they have his best interests in mind. But the perception right now, among wrestling fans, is that they are scr*wing with Cody. That's why the why is so important."

He then urged Cody Rhodes to explain the reasoning behind his decision.

"Somebody has to tell me why. Cody has to tell me why he stepped aside. Why? You won the Royal Rumble! Why did you step aside? You have the chance to become the World Heavyweight Champion. Why did you step aside? Tell me." [0:32-1:18]

Cody Rhodes' decision left fans scratching their heads

Rhodes made his WWE return two years ago. He immediately made it clear that he was gunning for the top prize, which was the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

He was unsuccessful in winning the belt in the main event of WrestleMania last year.

Rhodes won the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble and, mere seconds later, pointed at Roman Reigns, making it known that he was coming for his belt. Out of the blue, Rhodes changed his decision and decided against challenging Reigns at 'Mania.

Cody's promo left fans confused and angry, leading to a massive backlash against WWE's booking.

