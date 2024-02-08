Tony Khan makes bombshell announcement on AEW Dynamite

After a week's wait, Tony Khan has just made a highly-anticipated announcement tonight on AEW Dynamite.

He revealed that in five weeks, the promotion will be holding Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS, which will take place at the iconic TD Garden in Boston. This will take place just over a week after Revolution and could feature the fallout from the pay-per-view.

Earlier today, many noticed AEW and Ticketmaster posted an event by the promotion on March 13 at the TD Garden. Tonight was the official confirmation of this special edition of Dynamite.

He also announced that tickets would go on sale as soon as this coming Saturday on their official website.

Expand Tweet

The anticipation for Revolution is at an all-time high, and it has always been a trend in the wrestling industry that the show after a major pay-per-view would be must-see TV.

New champions, fresh rivalries, and debuts could happen at Revolutiowhichese could continue at Dynamite: BIG BUSINESS. Fans will have to stay tuned to both to see what goes down.

What are your thoughts on this announcement made by Tony Khan? Let us know in the comments section below.

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE