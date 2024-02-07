Massive AEW show confirmed

A major AEW show has been confirmed for the schedule amid rumors of a major debut for the company.

AEW has been rumored to be in serious talks with Mercedes Moné, the former Sasha Banks in WWE. Moné is from the city of Boston, Massachusetts, which is a place the company has not visited since the 2023 Blood & Guts edition of Dynamite. However, that is about to change.

AEW and Ticketmaster have officially announced that they will return to the TD Garden in Boston on Wednesday, March 13 for a live Dynamite episode. Rampage will also be taped that night.

Expand Tweet

Tickets for the Boston Dynamite go on sale this Saturday at 10am ET via Ticketmaster. A pre-sale will begin later this week.

AEW drew an estimated 8,956 distributed tickets for the Blood & Guts Dynamite held in Boston on July 19, 2023. This is lower than the recent Dynamite average, so it would take something big to pack the TD Garden for this show.

Jim Cornette on Tony Khan possibly bringing Mercedes Moné to AEW

The rumors of All Elite Wrestling possibly signing Mercedes Moné are picking up as we move further into the new year. This has led to more positive and negative feedback from fans and wrestlers online.

The legendary Jim Cornette does not think the former Sasha Banks will be a big deal in Tony Khan's company. Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette discussed Moné possibly going to AEW and why he thinks it won't work long-term.

Cornette pointed to what happened when Saraya came to the company after making her name as Paige in WWE for years.

"As far as continued long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and you know the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Mone is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that," he said. [From 2:19 - 2:58]

Moné has been recovering from an ankle injury but is believed to be ready to go. She has not wrestled since suffering the injury, which came during her loss to Willow Nightingale for the vacant NJPW Strong Women's Championship on May 21, 2023 at Resurgence.

How would you book the debut of Mercedes Moné? What is your bold prediction for Moné in 2024? Sound off in the comments below!

Current AEW star refuses to take Ric Flair's advice. More details RIGHT HERE