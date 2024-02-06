“She is not going to be a big deal,” says Jim Cornette on rumors of Tony Khan secretly signing 10-year WWE veteran

Jim Cornette painted a gloomy picture for a 10-year WWE veteran as she nears a move to AEW. This star is one of the biggest names in wrestling right now, but not according to the wrestling veteran.

The star in question is Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks). She has been rumored to be heading to AEW for weeks now, and there was confirmation from sources last week that she is going to work for Tony Khan.

However, Jim Cornette disagreed that she was a big attraction. He shared his opinion on his podcast, Jim Cornette’s Drive-Thru, when he said that the 10-year WWE veteran’s best days were behind her.

“As far as continued long-term being one of the biggest stars in the wrestling business, for her, that day is over. 'Cause now, the longer she is out of the WWE, and you know the more she is in this, you can't deny that more people thought that Paige was a big deal before Paige came back and showed she was not a big deal on this program. So that's what's gonna happen here. Mercedes Mone is gonna come in, however long it's gonna take. She is not gonna be a big deal, and you know that will be the end of that," Cornette said. [2:19 - 2:58]

Former WWE star Matt Morgan has issues with Mercedes Mone’s rumored AEW move

Matt Morgan, who once worked with WWE, has given his opinion on Mercedes Mone’s potential arrival in AEW.

According to him, with the news of her arrival making the rounds, the element of surprise has been taken out. He compared that to how CM Punk and Bryan Danielson arrived in AEW and hoped for surprises every once in a while.

"So I am excited for AEW and AEW fans no doubt, but the surprise element of it all like when Punk came back to WWE, or when Daniel Bryan turned up at AEW, that caught me off guard. That's the little element of surprise I still hope to see in wrestling you know every once in a while," Morgan said.

Regardless, whether the AEW arrival of Mercedes Mone will take the wrestling world by storm remains to be seen.

