Matt Morgan points out big issue with Mercedes Mone’s rumored AEW arrival

Former WWE and TNA veteran Matt Morgan opened up on the matter of Mercedes Mone possibly signing with AEW.

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) is currently one of the hottest free agents in pro wrestling following her departure from New Japan Pro Wrestling. Mone allegedly walked out from WWE back in 2022, and it was previously believed that she would be returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

However, multiple reports currently indicate Mone is bound to sign with AEW sooner rather than later, with the announcement to be made anytime now. Meanwhile, former WWE and TNA veteran Matt Morgan also shared his thoughts on Mone possibly going All Elite.

During his appearance on the Gigantic Pop podcast recently, Matt Morgan was asked whether he is happy with the potential payoff of Mercedes going to AEW. Here is what he said:

"Yes and no, yes because it's exciting, it's going to improve and bolster their women's division right? But at the same time, February, I gotta wait now? So like it takes that initial pop away of 'Oh my God Mercedes Mone is here' right? It caught me by surprise, you know what I mean?"

Morgan further added:

"So I am excited for AEW and AEW fans no doubt, but the surprise element of it all like when Punk came back to WWE, or when Daniel Bryan turned up at AEW, that caught me off guard. That's the little element of surprise I still hope to see in wrestling you know every once in a while." [1:26 - 2:08]

Tony Khan is seemingly set to announce Mercedes Mone's AEW arrival

This coming Wednesday on AEW Dynemite, the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, is set to make another big announcement, and the speculations are running wild. While it could be any announcement, Mercedes Mone going All Elite is expected to be made official considering the ongoing rumors and reports.

Henceforth, only time will tell if Mone is actually AEW bound and what Tony Khan and company have in store for her if it's the case.

