Early betting odds potentially spoils the outcome of Sting’s final AEW match

Early betting odds have revealed the potential finish to Sting's retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024.

The Young Bucks returned to AEW after a brief hiatus and confronted Sting and Darby Allin on the 2024 Homecoming edition of Dynamite. Tensions continued to escalate between the two teams over the following weeks, culminating in Matthew and Nicholas Jackson viciously assaulting The Icon and Allin after their AEW World Tag Team Championship victory on February 7, 2024.

Allin would save Tony Schiavone from being attacked by the Bucks the following week and issued a challenge on behalf of himself and his partner for a title match at Revolution 2024. The 64-year-old legend cut a deeply personal promo on the former Bullet Club members on the February 21, 2024, episode of Dynamite, raising anticipations surrounding the match even further.

According to initial betting odds shared through the platform BetOnline, Sting is likely to end his career on a loss as he and Darby Allin are expected to lose the World Tag Team Title to the AEW EVPs at the Greensboro Coliseum. The Young Bucks have been pegged as potential winners of the match with odds of -300 against the defending champions at +200.

It remains to be seen if the former WCW World Champion will go out with a loss in his final in-ring bout.

AEW star Thunder Rosa believes that Ric Flair may turn on Sting

Ric Flair arrived in AEW as Tony Khan's gift to Sting ahead of his retirement at Revolution 2024. The two men are long-time friends and rivals, having faced each other in the last episode of WCW Nitro. The Nature Boy, however, recently shared his disappointment with not being more involved with The Icon's last hurrah.

Flair fuelled speculations even further by meeting with the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion's final opponents, The Young Bucks. Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Thunder Rosa suggested that the Dirtiest Player in the Game might turn on Sting for not paying attention to him en route to the pay-per-view.

"I think the only way that it could make more sense would be for him to join forces with the evil guys, The Young Bucks. I mean, think about it, if you wanna get more involved with it, instead of just being the cheerful Ric Flair, 'I'm here to get my drink' we will be, 'I'll spill the drink [in] your face because you didn't pay attention to me."

The former AEW Women's World Champion also added:

"Because Ric Flair is Ric Flair. Ric Flair is the center of the attention, and he should be the center of the attention –- he always has been. And now that it's Sting, it's almost like he's kind of, 'Now I'm the sidekick? I don't want to be the sidekick.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen whether Ric Flair will remain loyal to The Icon or if he will turn heel and align with The Young Bucks.

