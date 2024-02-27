"I don't want to be the sidekick" - Ric Flair may end up betraying his longtime friend Sting, predicts AEW star

There's a long-running joke that WWE Hall of Famer Sting is the dumbest star in the wrestling business due to the vast number of trusted friends who have turned on him over the years. While that hasn't happened in AEW yet, Thunder Rosa believes that Ric Flair could be the next (and last) to do so.

The Nature Boy has betrayed The Icon several times throughout their historic careers, and he may do so again. Despite being brought into AEW to be at The Stinger's side, Ric Flair was recently seen entering the dressing room of the villainous Young Bucks, who are set to challenge The Icon and Darby Allin for their Tag Team Championship at Revolution on March 3.

On a recent episode of Busted Open Radio, former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa addressed Flair's potential alliance with The Young Bucks, pointing out that The Nature Boy's dissatisfaction may lead to him turning heel:

"I think the only way that it could make more sense would be for him to join forces with the evil guys, The Young Bucks. I mean, think about it, if you wanna get more involved with it, instead of just being the cheerful Ric Flair, 'I'm here to get my drink' we will be, 'I'll spill the drink [in] your face because you didn't pay attention to me."

Rosa further suggested that Flair may resort to his old villainous tendencies rather than play second fiddle to The Icon:

"Because Ric Flair is Ric Flair. Ric Flair is the center of the attention, and he should be the center of the attention –- he always has been. And now that it's Sting, it's almost like he's kind of, 'Now I'm the sidekick? I don't want to be the sidekick.'" [H/TWrestling Inc]

Bully Ray believes Ric Flair may betray Sting at AEW Revolution

When Ric Flair joined AEW to be part of Sting's final run, many fans joked that The Nature Boy had only signed with the promotion to pull a fast one on his longtime friend and rival. However, it's beginning to seem like the 75-year-old might do exactly that.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray also believes that Flair will turn on The Icon. On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Bully referenced The Nature Boy's history of betraying people when it benefitted him:

"You would've thought that Ric Flair would be in Sting's corner cheering on Sting, but as of right now, what they've done tonight is plant the seed of doubt: Whose side is Ric Flair on? Let's not forget what Ric Flair has referred to himself as for decades now: The Dirtiest Player in the Game."

There's only one episode each of AEW Dynamite and Collision before this year's historic Revolution pay-per-view, which will feature The Icon's last match. Whether Flair turns on his longtime friend or not is something fans will soon find out.

