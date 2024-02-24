Tony Khan could pull off a shocking twist in WWE legend's storyline, according to Bully Ray

Bully Ray recently revealed that Tony Khan can pull off a surprising twist in a storyline featuring a former WWE Superstar and legend. This star would be Ric Flair.

In an episode of the Busted Open podcast, the former WWE Tag Team Champion addressed the possibility of Flair turning on Sting in the latter's retirement bout against The Young Bucks.

The Nature Boy was brought into AEW by Tony Khan as a retirement gift for Sting en route to his final match at Revolution 2024. On the February 21, 2024 episode of Dynamite, Flair voiced his disappointment regarding his uninvolvement with the matchup. The former WWE champion was also seen meeting Matthew and Nicholas Jackson in their locker-room.

Ric Flair's comments and actions on Dynamite led many to believe that the 74-year-old veteran may turn on Sting at the Greensboro Coliseum. Speaking on the podcast, Bully Ray spoke about Flair potentially betraying The Icon, who will team with Darby Allin to take on the AEW EVPs.

"I gotta tell you guys, the hook was in my mouth... Do you guys remember when Flair first popped up on the scene? [We] talked about Flair possibly screwing Sting in his last match."

The former WWE Hardcore Champion further speculated on whether Flair will remain loyal to his long-time rival, alluding to the double-crossing tendencies of the self-proclaimed Dirtiest Player in the Game.

"You would've thought that Ric Flair would be in Sting's corner cheering on Sting, but as of right now, what they've done tonight is plant the seed of doubt: Whose side is Ric Flair on? Let's not forget what Ric Flair has referred to himself as for decades now: The Dirtiest Player in the Game." - said Bully Ray. [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

Bully Ray thinks WWE Hall of Famer Sting will unleash a new side at AEW Revolution

In 2016, Sting announced his retirement from active competition after suffering a serious injury in WWE. Four years later, The Icon returned to the ring in AEW. Sting has put on a number of iconic performances in Tony Khan's promotion alongside Darby Allin. The former TNT Champion recently teamed with Sting to capture the AEW World Tag Team Championships from Big Bill and Ricky Starks.

In October 2023, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he would wrestle his final match at Revolution 2024. Sting and Allin will defend their tag titles against The Young Bucks. The AEW EVPs previously launched a heinous assault on the 64-year-old legend as well as on his sons. On the February 21, 2024 episode of Dynamite, Sting cut a passionate promo on the Bucks. He alluded to the recent passing of his father, and promised retaliation against Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

Speaking on the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray shared his insight on The Stinger's promo. He claimed that fans may witness a different version of the former TNA World Heavyweight Champion at the pay-per-view on March 3.

“I don’t think Sting blinked in his promo. He looked right down the barrel of that camera, and you can tell in his promo, and in his tone, how much his father's death is playing on him right now. How much his dad meant to him. I think you’re going to get a version of Sting at this pay-per-view [Revolution] that you haven’t seen in a long time. And it’s going to be fueled by the passing of his dad. It’s going to be fueled by what The [Young] Bucks did to his sons.” [8:57 - 9:49]

It remains to be seen whether Sting will put over The Young Bucks in his final outing inside the squared circle.

